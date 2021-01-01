From hudson valley lighting
Austen Linear Suspension Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (4260-AOB)
The Austen Linear Suspension Light from Hudson Valley Lighting is a clean and modern fixture accented with a natural touch of warmth. Designed to complement a wide range of modern interiors, this fixture brings an elevated sense of style through its elongated metal frame decorated with natural alabaster discs. Incandescent lamps are set at the center of each disc, creating a warm and radiating light that fills the room and transforms the ambiance. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Linear. Color: Bronze. Finish: Aged Old Bronze