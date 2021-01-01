Ausonio Reversible Desk
Description
Specifications: Finish: Gray WashedSize: 56" x 51" x 30"H (Desk: 47" x 23" x 30"H, Cabinet: 47" x 12" x 27"H)Style: FarmhouseMaterials: Wood (Rbw), MDF, PBCase: 1Set/2Ctn/9.53'Features:KD, Rectangular Writing Desk & Cabinet (L-Shape) Storage: Cabinet with Barn Door Wooden Case-Frame with Sled Base (Open Back) CONSTRUCTION] Wooden Case-Frame: Wood (Rbw), Hollow-Board, PB, MDF Desk w/Wooden Square Leg (Cabinet Plain Base) [Not Included: Cord Mgt, Keyboard Tray]Gray WashedWood, Composite WoodDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: YesTop Color: Color As in PictureTop Material: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: As in PictureBase Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Soft-CloseDrawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 250Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: Country/FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: