Graypants Ausi 8 White Pendant Single Light 7-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Graypants Ausi 8 White Pendant Single Light 7-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesIncludes recycled corrugated cardboard shadeRequires (1) 15 watt medium (E26) bulbCord mounted fixtureMade in the NetherlandsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 7-1/2"Diameter: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 1.1 lbsCord Length: 78"Shade Height: 9"Shade Diameter: 7"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White