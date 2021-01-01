Aurora LED Wall Sconce by Oxygen Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (3-551-15)

The simple, contemporary lines of the Aurora LED Wall Sconce by Oxygen Lighting call to mind bright city nights full of promising adventures. A cold-rolled steel backplate and bracket extend from wall or ceiling alike, restraining a thick disc diffuser of matte white acrylic over the LED lamping. A warm pool of light extends from the larger flat surface, mingling with illumination radiating out from the fixtures edge for an encompassing glow with a hint of shadow from the broad bracket. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Black