From chic home
Chic Home Aurora 2 Piece Comforter Set Striped Ruffled Design
Advertisement
A contemporary comforter set with just what you need for a bold, fresh bedroom décor makeover. The comforter features a modern striped, ruched ruffled pattern design. A super-soft design coordinated pillow sham is included to complete the look. Specifications: • Size: Twin/Twin XL • Color Scheme: Grey • Piece Count: 2 • Set Includes: • 1pc Comforter (66” x 90”) • 1pc Pillow Sham (20” x 26” + 2”) • Materials: Luxuriously brushed microfiber fabric, hypoallergenic synthetic down alternative filling Fabric and Design: • Silky soft brushed microfiber cotton-feel material • Contemporary striped, ruched ruffled pattern design Features: • Luxuriously soft feel for a great night sleep with less tossing and turning • Hypoallergenic alternative down filling is perfect for those allergic to traditional down materials • Built to last with premium fabrics and expert stitching Care Instructions Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing, use cold water on gentle cycle, tumble dry low * Add 2 tennis balls to the dryer to speed up drying and add fluffiness The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.