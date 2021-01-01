From winston porter
Auriville Beige/brown/Dark brown/Accent burgundy Area Rug
Features:Material: 100% PolypropeleneStyle: TransitionalImportedIndoor useJute backingNot machine washableMachine madeGentle washColors: Beige, brown, dark brown and accent burgundyMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 100% PolypropeleneConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material (Rug Size: 2' x 4'): YesBacking Material Details (Rug Size: 2' x 4'): Cotton;JuteRug Shape (Rug Size: 2' x 4'): RectanglePrimary Color: Beige/brown/Dark brown/Accent burgundyPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: IsraelLicensed Product: NoColor Combination: MulticolorOur Picks Filter: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.38Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 2' x 4'): 3Overall Width (Rug Size: 2' x 4'): 24Overall Length (Rug Size: 2' x 4'): 48Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: 2' x 4'