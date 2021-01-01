Aule 18" Throw Pillow Cover

Easily update and refresh your home with this pillow cover. Instant upgrade of any space is possible with this pillow cover made with luxurious brushed fabric. Distinct and colorful patterns will add hue and style to any room. Hidden zipper closure provides a clean and seamless look all the way around.100% Polyester brushed with a very soft and luxurious hand feel. Their fabrics are dyed with OEKO-TEX? Standard 100 certified products without any harmful substances. High-quality digital printing in the front, backside is solid natural color. Piping all around. Color: Blue