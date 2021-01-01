Unique Loom Augustus Assisi Tan 5' 0 x 5' 0 Round Rug, Light Blue

Upgrade your flooring with the Unique Loom Lexington Collection 5 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This loomed rug features a transitional style, which blends in with any decor. It has a stain-resistant design and fade-resistant materials, which ensure it will not discolor. It comes in a blue shade, which will complement any floor. With a 100% polypropylene construction, this round rug is an incredibly durable choice for your home. It has a floral pattern, so you can bring a natural touch to your space. Color: Light Blue.