Your outdoor space should be a haven for relaxing and spending time with friends and family. The Augusta Corner Sectional gives you the extra seating to accomplish just that. The beautifully hand-woven outdoor wicker pairs with a faux woodgrain painted coffee table, making the Augusta Sectional a style statement in any outdoor space. Cushions are a generous 22\" wide and 4.5\" thick, covered in 100% outdoor polyester fabric, and constructed with a soft top layer wrapped around a high density foam core. They sit comfortably and bounce back after years of use. Augusta includes a right arm loveseat, a left arm loveseat, one armless chair that can be positioned on either side, one corner chair, and a coffee table. Leisure Made Augusta Woven Outdoor Sectional with Gray Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame Polyester | 437409-GRY