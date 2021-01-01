Leisure Made Augusta 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Set with Peacock Cushions

Your outdoor space should be a haven for relaxing and spending time with friends and family. The Augusta Corner Sectional gives you the extra seating to accomplish just that. The beautifully hand-woven outdoor wicker pairs with a faux woodgrain painted coffee table, making the Augusta Sectional a style statement in any outdoor space. Cushions are a generous 22 in. W and 4.5 in. thick, covered in 100% outdoor olefin fabric, and constructed with a soft top layer wrapped around a high density foam core. They sit comfortably and bounce back after years of use. August includes a right arm loveseat, a left arm loveseat, 1 armless chair that can be positioned on either side, 1 corner chair, and a coffee table. Available in your choice of fabric colors. 1-year limited warranty.