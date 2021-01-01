August - Poppy - Birth Month Flower Glass

Advertisement
Raise a glass to your birthday all year long--with these, it's always your special day. That's because they showcase flowers classically linked to the month you were born. January has carnations, June's got roses, and September, asters (which, as it happens, were picked right outside the UG offices). Each beautiful bloom was carefully pressed, then turned into a digital print to grace the sides of these curved glass tumblers. Select your birthday bloom, or whichever flower's your favorite, and fill 'er up. Here's to you. Made in Nevada.