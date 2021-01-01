From ed-ellen degeneres
ED-Ellen DeGeneres Augie 4-Piece Ivory Graphic Cotton King Sheet Set, White
Layer your bed space with the fun and whimsy look of the Ellen DeGeneres Augie Sheet Set. Decorated in a sweet motif of Ellen's favorite pup, Augie, this all-cotton sheet set brings Ellen's signature touch which complements any bedroom decor. Fully elasticized fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep. Ensemble is machine washable and easy care to for. Twin sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 66"W), one fitted sheet (75"L x 39"W) and one pillowcase (21"L x 32"W). Full sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 81"W), one fitted sheet (75"L x 54"W) and two pillowcases (21"L x 32"W). Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 94"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 60"W) and two pillowcases (21"L x 32"W). King sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 112"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 78"W) and two pillowcases (21"L x 42"W). Color: White.