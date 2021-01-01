Audrey Soft Chair (Set of 2) by Kartell - Color: Grey - Finish: Aluminum - (G331117)

The Kartell Audrey Soft Chair (Set of 2) joins sturdiness with lively hues for an artistic and functional style of the classic design. This chair is made of painted or polished aluminum with fabric covered polyurethane seat and back. Audrey Soft Chair (Set of 2) is available with or without arms and suits a variety of environments. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Grey. Finish: Painted Aluminum