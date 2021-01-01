From coach
Coach Audrey Quartz Crystal Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 14503372
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel set with crystals. Mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands. Crystals set at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 22 mm. Case thickness: 5 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Fold over slip through clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Audrey Series. Casual watch style. Coach Audrey Quartz Crystal Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 14503372.