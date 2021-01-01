Baxton Studio Audrey Light Gray King Bed

Enjoy the minimalist elegance of the Audrey king size bed. The modern and contemporary-inspired design features clean lines and timeless style. The sturdy frame of the Audrey is upholstered in light grey fabric with a foam-padded, button-tufted headboard. The simplistic design of the bed makes this a versatile piece to add to or refresh your bedroom or guest room. The low profile footboard styling of the Audrey further augments its overall sophisticated and unfussy aesthetic. This king size bed is designed for use with a box spring and mattress. Made in Malaysia, the Audrey requires assembly. Color: Gray.