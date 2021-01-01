CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Audrey Ivory Velvet Upholstered Queen Size Bed

The CosmoLiving Audrey Upholstered Bed is so cute it hurts. Bring out your glam side with a gold headboard nail head trim and black gold dipped solid wood legs. Did someone say drippin' in finesse? What's even better, the bed frame is fully upholstered in velvet and is offered in a variety of rich and out-of-the-box color options. The sturdy wood frame includes a bentwood slat system for optimal support. No need to buy any additional box spring or foundation. Looking to snag yourself a bedframe that makes a statement? Get the CosmoLiving Audrey Upholstered Bed and nail your velvety decor game. Color: Ivory Velvet.