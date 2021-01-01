Audacious Cabinet by UMAGE - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (5800_5600-4)

Advertisement
The Audacious Cabinet by UMAGE features a set of tambour doors to give it some personality and provide a place for the most precious of possessions to be stored. The doors slide around the entire perimeter of the cabinet, which allows the user to choose how much of the interior they wish to display. Store knick-knacks, photos, or liquor within this stylishly modern credenza, which comes in two different wood finishes and five different door colors. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Color: Beige., Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting