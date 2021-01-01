From steve silver

Steve Silver Auckland 19 in. Weathered Grey Side Ladder Back Chair (set of 2)

$240.30
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Auckland features reclaimed lumber crafted into a dining collection built for today's homes. Solid wood with years of natural weathering give Auckland the natural character you will appreciate while the weathered grey finish offers a neutral palette for your home. The dining side chairs offer a simple, ladderback design with a rustic essence including side stretchers for strength and stability. Pair with the matching Auckland dining table (sold separately) for a complete look. Your purchase includes two side chairs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com