Sezeven Aubrey 20 in. 4-Light Graphite Weathered Gray Rustic Farmhouse Wood Orb Chandelier LED Compatible Globe Pendant Lighting

The transitional Aubrey lighting collection by Sezeven features a retro orb profile - wholly updated by combining a distressed solid wood on the decorative silhouette with the rich old silver/gray finish on the metal bobeches to create undeniable rustic farmhouse charm with a little modern industrial flair. This 4-light wood globe chandelier will perfectly complement a wide range of decor from urban rustic room to eclectic loft spaces. Light up your home or theme space, Sezeven is your sensible first choice.