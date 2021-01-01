From wrought studio
Aube Geometric Hand-Tufted Wool Gray Area Rug
Hand Tufted Indian Rug
Material: Wool (100%)
Construction: Handmade
Technique: Tufted
Rug Shape: Rectangle
Primary Color: Gray
Pattern: Geometric
Location: Indoor Use Only
Country of Origin: India
Dimensions: 2' x 3'
Pile Height: 0.5"
Product Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush
Warranty: 30 days