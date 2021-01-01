From gus modern
Atwood Sofa by Gus Modern - Color: Beige (ECSFATWO-leadri-wn)
With a name inspired by Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, the Atwood Sofa is the perfect place to cuddle up and read a favorite book. Both feminine and graceful, the Atwood Sofa features flared legs and button-tufted detail. Piping on both front and back seams makes the perfect finishing touch on the Atwood Sofa. Pictured in Oxford Quartz. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Color: Beige.