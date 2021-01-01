From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Atwell 1-Light Brushed Nickel Clear Glass Globe Modern Large Pendant Hanging Light
Embrace a statement-making lighting design with the Atwell Collection 1-Light Glass Globe Brushed Nickel Modern Pendant Light. A light source glows from within a clear glass globe shade that fosters a soft and ending design. The metal cap and light base are coated a beautiful brushed nickel finish that accentuates the hanging light's modern aesthetic. The light is suspended from a cloth cord that can be adjusted for height to meet your unique design needs. For ideal illumination, use 1 medium base bulb that is sold separately (60-Watt maximum- LED/CFL/incandescent). Compatible with dimmable bulbs. The pendant's circular design is ideal for any foyer, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, entryway, living room, or bedroom luxe, mid-century modern, modern, and transitional style settings. May be grouped as a single light or mixed and matched groups. It's time to breathe new life to the mundane every day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability, and functionality.