Atwater Outdoor Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (1162AH)

The Atwater Outdoor Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting is a beacon of classic elegance with nautical elements. Its lighthouse-inspired lantern has a rooftop profile, handle and brass accents to add coastal charm while enhancing nighttime visibility on porches and patios. Inside the hanging fixture is a clear seedy glass shade that creates a faux candlelight effect when used with a vintage-style filament bulb (not included). For lasting beauty and dependability, this exterior lighting is constructed of ultra-durable material that endures harsh climates. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Bronze. Finish: Ash Bronze