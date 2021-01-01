Attwater 15" Placemat
Description
Features:Product Type: PlacematSet Size: 4Placemat Material (Color: Brown): HyacinthPlacemat Material (Color: Beige): Corn HuskNapkin Material: Charger Material: Doily Material: Color (Color: Brown): BrownColor (Color: Beige): BeigeShape: RoundPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Hand Wash / Spot CleanRecommended Cleaning Method: Water Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: YesAnti-Wrinkle: YesReversible: YesHandmade: YesLace: NoQuilted/Woven: YesBeaded: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Placemats Included: YesNumber of Placemats: 4Napkins Included: NoNumber of Napkins: Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: PTFE Free: NoPFOA Free: NoDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 15Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15Thickness: 2Overall Product Weight: 1Napkin Width - Side to Side: Napkin Length - Front to Back: Placemat Length - Front to Back: 15Placemat Width - Side to Side: 15Charger Width - Side to Side: Doily Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Color: Brown