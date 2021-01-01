From swarovski
Swarovski Attract Soul Women's Open Ring, with Swarovski Crystals and White Pavé and a Rhodium Plated Band, Size 6
Advertisement
US Ring Size: 6/EU 52 Simple and elegant: This rhodium plated open ring features 2 heart shaped stones inspired by romance and a white pavé band combining the precision and quality of sparkling Swarovski crystals Vividly sparkling: The symbolism of the glittering hearts make this Swarovski ring a special gift, while the silver tone metal paired with white crystals mean it can be worn everyday or to an occasion Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Elegant and eye-catching: Reach for the stars with the simple versatility of this dainty ring and keep it as an accessory for yourself or give as a charming gift for a loved one Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski Attract Soul open rhodium plated ring, with heart shaped Swarovski crystals and white pavé band, available in sizes 6, 7 and 8, with Swarovski ring box