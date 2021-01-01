From swarovski
SWAROVSKI Attract Soul Necklace, Heart-Shaped Clear Swarovski Crystals on a Rhodium Finish Setting, Part of the Swarovski Attract Soul Collection
Size: 14 7/8 / 1/4 x 1/2 inches A world of wonder awaits: A timeless design featuring two sparkling white Swarovski crystals shaped like twin hearts suspended on an elegantly and simple chain with a rhodium finish Vividly sparkling: Catch hearts and turn heads with this elegantly designed necklace, featuring two heart joined together to form a unique pendant, for stacking or embellishing your everyday look Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry maintains its brilliance when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions, or perfumes and polish with a lint-free cloth Infused with artistry: The elegance and versatility of this piece makes for a fashionable addition to any outfit; a glamorous accessory for more formal occasions or a charming gift for your loved one Items delivered: (1) Swarovski Attract Soul heart pendant necklace for women, white crystals on a rhodium plated chain, length 14 7/8, pendant 1/4 x 1/2 inches, complete with Swarovski necklace box