SWAROVSKI Attract Soul Heart Bangle Bracelet, Heart-Shaped Clear Crystals on a Rhodium Finish Cuff, Size S, from the Swarovski Attract Soul Collection

Size: 2 x 1 5/8 inches A world of wonder awaits: This iconic heart bangle brings a touch of elegance to any outfit, with interconnecting crystals in the shape of a heart on a rhodium finish setting, for a touch of glamour Make a statement: Artful simplicity and a hint of romance makes this Swarovski bangle bracelet an ideal gift for that special someone or a dazzling addition to your own jewelry collection Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry maintains its brilliance when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions, or perfumes and polish with a lint-free cloth Versatile and eye-catching: Whether an everyday accent or a unique, conversation-starting accessory this Attract Soul Heart Bangle is a simple piece that can be worn alone or paired with other pieces Items delivered: (1) Swarovski Attract Soul bangle bracelet for women, size S, with heart-shaped crystals on a rhodium finish, size: 2 x 1 5/8 inches, complete with Swarovski bracelet box