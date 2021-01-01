From swarovski
Swarovski Attract Ring, Round Clear Crystal Center Stone with Clear Crystal Pavé on a Rhodium Plated Setting, Size 7
Advertisement
Beautiful and elegant: This ring combines the precision and quality of sparkling Swarovski crystals with a timeless rhodium plated design for a ring that's sure to dazzle Add instant glamour to your hand: A dainty and elegant piece, the Attract ring features a round crystal on a rhodium-plated setting surrounded with clear crystal pavé Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Understated and sophisticated: This classic band is suitable for wearing with everyday outfits or as a formal accessory; the thin band suitable to be worn alone or stacked with other rings Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski Attract ring for women, available in multiple sizes, rhodium plated silver and accented with sparkling clear stones, with Swarovski ring box