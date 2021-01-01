51" Atsuko Cat Tree

Exquisite & modern design: Inspired by sky city, this cat tree creates an elegant and stylish cat sky castle for your furry friends. 2-layer loft with cute holes provides a perfect hideaway while with the help of the step-like platforms, even your kitty can go up to the top hammock easily. The best part is the top transparent space capsule nest which is lightweight and modern, and you can see clearly when your cat napping in it. Multi-level fun: All those interactive and spring balls will attract your cat’s interest and provide the thrill when swatting or batting. 100% sisal covering posts satisfy the cat’s nature of scratching. 2 roomy condos are super comfortable for your pet to roll, with lateral door and round holes are designed for cats to observe outdoor as well as allowing them to get in the top nest. The functional nest is removable, which can also load the cat’s lovely toys. Durable & stable structure: Made by thick and environmentally friendly CARB-certified natural particleboards with a sturdy base, this cat tree provides ultimate stability for your feline friends' safety. All pillars are wrapped with high-quality natural sisal, which is durable and wear-resistant and prevents cats from damaging furniture. Well-proportioned staircases keep the overall balance of this cat tree so that even an overactive cat will feel safe and relax when jumping or leaping to it. Clean & cozy lifestyle: Crafted with a contemporary feel in natural wood grain, clean yet beautiful, reflecting the unique charm of a modern pet home, this cat tree will be the one you want to show off. Combine with the removable & washable mat on each platform not only to provide the best protection for your kitten but also for easy cleaning. The ultra-soft cushion is carefully put in every condo offering a warmer and cozier environment to play and sleep.