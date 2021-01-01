ATsense Duvet Cover Twin, 100% Washed Cotton, Bedding Duvet Cover Set, 3-Piece, Ultra Soft and Easy Care, Simple Style Bedding Set (White 7006-4)

Duvet cover set includes 1 Duvet Cover (90'x68'), 2 Pillow Shams (20'x26'), Queen Size. (Note: Duvet Insert is NOT included) Selected high-quality cotton produced in top, cotton growing areas. The cotton fiber is long, strong, and not easy to pull, much like Egyptian cotton fiber. ATsense duvet cover set is well-made. The hidden zipper and the four corner ties have been reinforced and sewn. It is not easily broken. Particularly suitable for people with high environmental requirements for their skin. Hypoallergenic. Machine washable. Tumble dry at low temperature.