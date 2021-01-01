From delightfull
Atomic Semi-Flushmount by DelightFULL - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (ATOMICCLG_NKLPL_BLKGL_GRYPP)
Inspired by the scientific discoveries of the 20th century, the Atomic Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from DelightFULL is a sculptural design illustrating the atom through a mid-century modern lens. The exploration of form, materials, and techniques of the mid-century era brings a sense of nostalgia that Portuguese studio DelightFULL and its artisans seek to capture. This Avante Garde lineage carries on in the otherworldly presence of the Atomic Semi-Flushmount. The handmade brass and steel molecular forms vary in scale and move organically to create a spacious composition deep with visual contrast. The sculptural quality of the atoms invites the viewer to explore its design from one angle to the other, exemplifying the feeling of the atomic age. A circular opening pops in an out of view organically. When turned on, the openings let out a multi-directional spotlight that translates into an amplified silhouette. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Glossy Black with Nickel Plated accents and Grey Powder Paint Interior