Maclaren atom Jason Woodside Style Set Travel System- Super lightweight, ultra-compact, fits on airplane's overhead storage. Car seat compatible. Loaded with accessories. Multi position reclining seat

Lightest compact fold on the market. Beats the competition on basic weight at 5.41kg, carrying capacity at 25kg and new-born age suitability. Designed to fit in the overhead compartment on airplanes The extendable, waterproof and upf 50+ hood includes a window and vents. The multi-position reclining seat converts into a new-born safety system. The durable Mesh fabric is machine washable The atom style set includes a premium wind-resistant raincover, shoulder pads, jockey strap, embroidered seat liner and storage bag. Other accessories sold separately Transforms into a travel system with car seat adapters. Compatible with top selling infant car seats from britax, concord, cybex and maxi-cosi; adaptors sold separately Built into every Maclaren stroller is our global safety standard. To safeguard your investment, register with Maclaren within 60 days of purchase to receive the sovereign lifetime warranty