Orbiting metal rings are the visual center of these atom-inspired globe spheres. These modern orbs have aircraft suspension cables and an industrial feel that is heightened by the two frame finish options: sleek chrome and black brushed steel. The innermost and outermost rings serve as accents. Select the perfect combination of accent rings to match or contrast the frame finish. Select from aged brass, chrome, or black brushed steel. This pendant may be hung individually or arrayed as a set. Golden Lighting Atom Chrome Modern/Contemporary Geometric Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 7936-M CH-CH-CH