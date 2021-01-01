Advertisement
Bioderma Atoderm Levres Restorative Lip Balm in Beauty: NA. Bioderma Atoderm Levres Restorative Lip Balm in Beauty: NA. Restore your lips to their most kissable state with Bioderma Atoderm Lip Balm. This daily repairing, nourishing, and soothing treatment provides instant and lasting comfort, leaving lips soft and supple.. Nourishing avocado oil and shea butter repair and regenerate weakened lips. Suitable for severely dry, chapped lips. Paraben-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic. 0.5 fl oz. BDER-WU36. 28095W. A pioneer in skincare since the 1970s, BIODERMA has acquired unique expertise by placing biology at the service of dermatology. This scientific approach relies first and foremost on knowledge of the skin and its biological mechanisms to formulate products directly inspired by them. BIODERMA's approach involves reactivating the skin's natural resources to help it resist and recover its normal functions, restoring skin to its healthiest state.