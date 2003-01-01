Atlas Power LED Pendant Light - Modern Colors by Hightower - Color: Orange - Finish: Matte - (ATL250TI)

The Atlas Power LED Pendant Light - Modern Colors from Hightower adds a stylish touch to the dÃ©cor of the home with a variety of clean and expressive colors. Designed by Justin Champaign, this piece hangs from the ceiling and features a powder-coated aluminum shade and a frosted glass diffuser. The light within the diffuser spreads a bright and even glow over the space. A second downrod hangs below the piece, ending with USB ports for charging personal devices. Hightower produces thoughtful, user-centric pieces designed to enhance todays workspaces and homes. Founded in 2003, Hightowers clean and clever pieces embody a philosophy driven by the idea that design should be well-crafted, approachable and timeless. Shape: Drum. Color: Orange. Finish: Terracotta