Atlas Multipurpose Washable HEPA ionic Air Purifier Cleaner Ozone Ionizer for 3500 sq. ft(Black)Pack of 1

The ozone generator creates O3 which sanitizes by breaking down odors, micro-organisms and other pollutants at their source. Eliminates any odors for your rooms, hotels, offices, kitchens and cars such as mold/mildew, cigarette smoke, pet odors, cooking odors, and other airborne irritants. The air purifier incorporates a timer for your convenience and safety. Make sure ozone plates are clean and dry without any cracks. Environmental factors affect the duration of ozone output. Clean or change the ozone plates as follows if the ozone output is weak. 3500 sq. ft. Operates Room Size CADR Rating 120 (Smoke) HEPA, UV, Active Carbon, Ionizer, Ozone, PreFilter