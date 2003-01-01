Atlas LED Pendant Light - Modern Colors by Hightower - Color: Cream - Finish: Matte - (ATL200LRG)

The Atlas LED Pendant Light - Modern Colors from Hightower elevates the ambiance of the space with a clean and stylish silhouette. Designed by Justin Champaign, this modern piece creates a transformative experience as it hangs in the room with a powder-coated aluminum body and a frosted glass diffuser. The variety of colors evoke a range of emotions as they enhance the dÃ©cor while the integrated LED sends out a bright and even layer of light. Hightower produces thoughtful, user-centric pieces designed to enhance todays workspaces and homes. Founded in 2003, Hightowers clean and clever pieces embody a philosophy driven by the idea that design should be well-crafted, approachable and timeless. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Light Rattan Gloss