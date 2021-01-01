Atlas 1-Light LED Flush Mount
Description
Features:Dry location approved: ETL listed for dry locationsDesign: Modern Sconce with Up and Down Light directionDimmable: Dimmable LED (15% - 100%) with ELV - Electric Low Voltage dimmers (Dimmer is not included with the fixture)Only compatible with ELV dimmers. Wifi, Smart, and Universal dimmers are not compatibleDimmable: LED (15% - 100%) with ELV - Electric Low Voltage dimmers (Dimmer is not included with the fixture)ETL, cETL, ADA, Title 20 Compliant, Title 24 Compliant, Prop 65 Compliant, Energy Star CompliantDry Location Approved: ETL listed for dry locationsVoltage: Operates on standard 120 line voltageProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included (Finish: White): YesShade Material: Shade Color: Shade Shape (Finish: White): RectangleFixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Aluminum, Acrylic, IronWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: YesIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 11Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 605Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 50000Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: Up/DownReversible Mounting: YesGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: AluminumFire Resistant: Cord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: NoUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoMET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: CSA Listed for USA (Finish: White): NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: SGS NA Listed Mark: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant (Finish: White): YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: