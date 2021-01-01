Atlantis Round Outdoor Bollard Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (15602BZ-LED)

Dazzling onlookers with its subtle and somewhat futuristic minimalism, the Atlantis Round Outdoor Bollard by Hinkley Lighting is a tasteful addition to anyones path lighting scheme. The outdoor bollard is made from aluminum with an etched Glass Lens and has a simple tall shape, with a rectangular opening carved near the top. A variety of bulb types are compatible with this piece, each of which shines downward from the top of the hollow space in the fixture. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Square. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze