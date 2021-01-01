From teva furniture
Teva Furniture Atlantis Outdoor Loveseat with Brown Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame | EN-T-110-LS
Advertisement
The Atlantis outdoor patio furniture love seat club chair with grey olefin cushions are the perfect addition to your outdoor living area. The durable accent chair with seating for two will revitalize your backyard and garden and become your loved ones favorite place to sit back and relax. The water resistant, mold resistant and fade resistant material allow this piece to remain bright and colorful all year around. It is important to keep the loveseat arm chair and outdoor cushions from being exposed to heavy rain or snow when possible. Put your guests in awe with this outdoor lawn loveseat like they have never seen before. Teva Furniture Atlantis Outdoor Loveseat with Brown Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame | EN-T-110-LS