LR Home Atlantis Americana Striped Jute Braiding Throw Pillow, Navy/Red/Tan, 20" x 20": Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is a wonderful accent for the nautical or Americana home looking to add an eye-catching piece to their collection. This piece features a well-toned striped design and textured jute braiding. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create.