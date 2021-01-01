From demeyere
Demeyere Atlantis 8.9-Quart Stainless Steel Dutch Oven
From the Demeyere Atlantis Collection. Demeyere Atlantis appeals to professional and home chefs for its exceptional performance and elegant design. The 7-layer construction provides unparalleled frying, perfect browning, and guarantees exceptional heat distribution and retention. The straight sided pans boast a 7-layer base, InductoSeal, whose copper disk ensures impressive heat conduction. Proprietary technology ensures the base stays flat even when heated. The patented Silvinox surface treatment maintains the beautiful silvery white matte appearance. Enjoy easy maneuverability with the stay-cool, welded handles while the rolled rims encourage dripless pouring. Stainless steel Dishwasher safe Imported SIZING Capacity, 8.9 qt. 11"W x 5.5"H x 11"D. Gifts - Kitchen > Demeyere > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Demeyere.