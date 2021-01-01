From demeyere
Demeyere Atlantis 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Demeyere Atlantis appeals to professional and home chefs for its exceptional performance and elegant design. The seven-layer construction provides unparalleled frying, perfect browning, and guarantees exceptional heat distribution and retention. The straight sided pans boast a seven-layer base, inductoseal, whose copper disk ensures impressive heat conduction. Flared pans have specialized seven-ply material, boasting an aluminum core, is used up to the edge so that heat is spread evenly over the entire surface of the pan. Proprietary technology ensures the base stays flat even when heated. The patented silvinox surface treatment maintains the beautiful silvery white matte appearance. Enjoy easy maneuverability with the stay-cool, welded handles while the rolled rims encourage dripless pouring. Set of 9.5" stainless steel fry pan, 11" stainless steel fry pan with helper handle, 5-qt stainless steel saut pan with helper handle, 1.5-qt stainless steel saucepan, 3.25-qt stainless steel saucepan, 5.5-qt stainless steel dutch oven 18/10 stainless steel; aluminum core Dishwasher safe Imported SPECIFICATIONS 15"W x 25"L x 10"D. Gifts - Kitchen > Demeyere > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Demeyere.