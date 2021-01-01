REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash (10.2 fl. oz.)

Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash from REN is designed to work deep below the surface, keeping your skin soft and clean from head to toe. Formulated to fight dryness, this sulfate-free body wash is infused with dynamic essential oils that awaken dull-looking skin.Key Ingredients:Magnesium: energizes and moisturizes the skinExclusive Anti-Fatigue Essential Oils: an awakening blend that refreshes sluggish skinREN Clean Skincare has created a new 100% recycled plastic bottle containing 20% reclaimed plastic found in our oceans. The award-winning Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash now comes in the new hybrid of 100% recycled plastic bottle.