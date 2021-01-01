You should never settle for second best and these Smartwool Athletic Light Elite Crew sports socks has what you're looking for. Crew socks that sit at the calf. Sold as one-pair pack. Smartwool fit system features ankle and arch braces the help ensure you get a secure fit. Light Elite Cushioning provides targeted cushioning designed for runners at the ball and heel provides added protection in high impact areas. Reinforced sole provides added durability for high intensity activity. Flat knit toe seam is designed to prevent chafing. 60% Merino wool, 38% nylon, 2% elastane. Machine wash inside out, tumble dry. Made in the USA.