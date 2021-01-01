Athena Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Green - Finish: Green - (EG992)

The Athena Table Lamp from Robert Abbey offers bright and cheerful design, suitable for both residential and commercial applications. Available in 18 ceramic base finishes with aged brass accents and a heather linen shade. Perfect for modern living rooms, home offices and hospitality areas. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Drum. Color: Green. Finish: Emerald Green