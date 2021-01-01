Yves Delorme - Athena Marine Flat Sheet - King

Add a little luxe to your sleep space with this Athena Marine flat sheet from Yves Delorme. In fresh white, this simply chic flat sheet is reminiscent of the bed linen found in the finest hotels. Decorated with a single navy-blue stripe border, it's made from a beautifully soft cotton percale with a 500-thread count. Key features: * Material: 100% cotton percale * Dimensions: 270x295cm * 500 threads per inch * Hand stitched navy-blue border stripes * Soft and luxurious * Machine washable * Internationally acclaimed for its fine quality & design * More luxury bedding from Yves Delorme available