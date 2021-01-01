From manor brook
Manor Brook Athen 61.5 in. H White Indoor Floor Lamp
This vintage-cottage chic floor lamp features a casual weathered wood finish. Drenched in French provincial design, this floor lamp ties together light tones and elegance into one bright package. The body of the lamp sits on a square pedestal that leads to a simple support rod. Just below the white shade sits a detailing of leaves up the sides of the lamp. The soft elegance of the lamp fits well into French Country-inspired spaces, whether it be against a white wall alongside a soft sofa or across from a light-toned breakfast table.