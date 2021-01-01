From swift home
Swift Home Atayal 5-pc. Comforter Set, One Size , Gray
Style your bedroom with this lovely cotton jacquard comforter set. Featuring herringbone, waffle, and clip details for exquisite texture, this delightful set will bring glamorous aesthetic to your bed and create an unmatchable allure for your home. SIZES:F/Q set includes 5 pieces: one comforter 88x92", two standard shams 20x26", two decorative pillows 12x18", 18x18".K/CK set includes 5 pieces: one comforter 104x92", two king shams 20x36", two decorative pillows 12x18", 18x18". FEATURES: Face: 2-layer cotton jacquard, herringbone, waffle and clips' construction.Reverse: 100% cotton in off-white color.Product you can trust - oeko-tex certified, tested for harmful substances.Features clean, duvet like finishing on top of bed with hidden bar tacking.Crafted with premium pure cotton for breathability and superb moisture absorption ability to ensure a cool, comfortable and refreshing sleep.Ultra soft. Easy care. Durable. Hypoallergenic down alternative fill.Machine washable cold with like colors. Spot clean decorative pillows. # Pieces In Set: 5Included: 2 Standard Sham(s), 1 12x12 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 1 12x18 Inch Decorative Pillow(s), 1 Comforter(s)Warmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 92 Length/Inches, 88 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: JacquardDecorative Pillow Filling Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: ContemporaryCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexSham Care: Machine WashDecorative Pillow Care: Spot CleanBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported