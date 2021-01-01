At the Beach Personalized Family Puzzle

Advertisement
Not every day?s a day at the beach, but this personalized wooden puzzle can be on the table even when sand and sunshine aren?t. Illustrated by Shelly Klein, it?s engraved with the last name and year of your choice and features a playful cast of characters alongside your own family members. Pick hair colors, skin tones, and even include your pet. Mix the pieces up time and again for family fun whenever the weather?s not right for outdoor adventures?or hang your finished picture using the included keyhole cutout on the back of the frame. (Just make sure to glue the pieces down first.) Oh, and don?t forget to keep an eye out for silly Easter eggs like a sunbather in flippers, a seagull wearing shades, and someone who soaked up a few too many rays. Made in Alabama.